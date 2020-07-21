Riot unveils new logo and visuals based on Summoner’s Rift for League of Legends Esports

Riot Games introduced fans to League of Legends Esports’ new design today. A decade after the game’s launch, League Esports will use its own distinct visuals for the first time with a new logo and color palette.
The inspiration for the redesign came from Summoner’s Rift, pulling color and iconography from the in-game map.
“From thrilling regional league competitions that captivate millions of fans across the globe to the iconic trophy lift at Worlds, it all now lives within LoL Esports,” said John Needham, Riot’s global head of esports.
Before this rebrand, Riot simply used the game’s logo and design in all of its competitive content. But now, they’ll be visually separated so fans can differentiate between the game itself and the competitive scene.
“We aimed to have this update reflect a step into the modern while honoring the game that made it all possible,” Needham said. The new look will be noticed across the League Esports channels, events, broadcasts, and content in general.
League has become the most-popular global esport, hitting a record-breaking viewership of 21.8 million AMA (Average Minute Audience) during the Worlds 2019 finals.
Starting this week, League Esports will also begin delivering additional content along with three new video series, each with a different angle on global competition. The videos will be posted on League Esports’ social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
“Weekly Rundown” will showcase a weekly summary of competitive highlights and new developments from teams and players. “The Penta” will feature five of the best plays from around the world from each week of competition. “Champ Select” is a biweekly show featuring a variety of guests who will advocate for standout players from their regional league. These shows will premiere on July 21, 22, and 23, respectively.