Riot to terminate League’s Pro View next month

Ever since League of Legends esports introduced Pro View, fans and analysts alike have been able to take a special, in-depth look into how their favorite stars play out their games. Next month will be the last time that people will get to use its features, however.

Pro View is getting shut down on Feb. 1, according to an official message on the website. The decision stemmed from a lack of interest in the service as a stand-alone subscription-based program, even though Riot did see some decent interest in the player POV feeds.

Screengrab via LoL Esports

These feeds were used to watch players as they competed in their on-stage games. Fans could even watch their cursors, where they place their cameras, and how they set up their items and runes. Originally, people had to pay $14.99 to use Pro View and would gain access to the POV feeds, as well as VODs of every game in the LCS, LEC, and during international events.

There were free POV feeds provided for certain matches, but if you wanted the ability to switch between players and teams, you needed to pay for the premium subscription. Riot is still looking to find different ways to bring similar content to League fans in the future. But in the meantime, hardcore fans will have to do without Pro View.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split and the 2022 LCS Lock In are both kicking off today, so even though Pro View might be heading out, fans still have plenty of exciting action to look forward to this season.