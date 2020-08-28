Riot to introduce new “Quest Skin” cosmetics in the near future for League of Legends

The skin type will have new features and be tested on the PBE first.

Get your wallets ready, League of Legends fans. A new skin type is coming.

Design director Andrei “Meddler” van Roon discussed a new skin type called “Quest Skin” in today’s dev blog. While Quest Skins will be purchasable in the “near future,” not much more information was provided.

How we judge our own work part 1: Gameplay



Quest skin tech on PBE soon https://t.co/gp6pMwCTws — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) August 28, 2020

“We are testing a new skin type (not a new skin tier with a different price) that will be purchasable in the near future,” Meddler said. “It’ll have some new features with specific technical needs which is why we need to have it on PBE and tested in advance.”

Meddler didn’t expand on what “specific technical needs” and features Quest Skins will have. And it won’t launch in the next patch or in the “immediate future.” But it might hit the PBE soon.

The cosmetics may evolve based on your completion of quests. It’s unclear if they’ll change throughout a match or over the course of many games. But it can potentially add a fun mini-game to Riot’s MOBA.

Riot will update fans on Quest Skins closer to their release date.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.