Riot to buff Teemo, nerf Viego and Zed in League Patch 11.17

The League of Legends gameplay design team provided an in-depth preview today of a slew of changes headed to the game in Patch 11.17.

Many of the changes coming to League in Patch 11.17 revolve around the champion roster with 17 individual champions slated to be buffed, nerfed, and adjusted in the patch. Notably, champions such as Ekko, Teemo, Akshan, Amumu, and many more are all set to be changed drastically once the patch goes live next week.

11.17 Full Preview is here! Lots of spicy changes. pic.twitter.com/42IzKPWdCM — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 17, 2021

Some of the biggest changes in the patch, though, are coming to Viego, who’s slated to receive a heavy handful of nerfs. Viego’s auto attack range is set to be reduced from 225 to 200, while the critical strike scaling on Blade of the Ruined King (Q) is being increased to balance things out. But Viego will be seeing immense nerfs to his ultimate, Heartbreaker, in Patch 11.17. The ability will have its baseline slow duration reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds. Additionally, the healing ratios that are attached to Viego’s passive, Sovereign Domination, are all set to be reduced in the upcoming patch.

Beyond Viego, another set of changes is headed to his in-game arch-nemesis, Senna. The Sentinel of Light will be receiving buffs to her attack speed and critical strike ratios. But the biggest buff she’s set to receive will be coming to her passive, Absolution. The rate at which ghouls drop from minion kills when Senna is near them is being increased from 4.1 percent to 8.3 percent in Patch 11.17.

Apart from those two monstrous sets of changes to two of the game’s most popular champions, other noteworthy picks are also on the table to receive changes. Some champions set to be nerfed include Graves, Irelia, Kayn, Leona, and Zed—the latter of which is being hit with nerfs to the attack damage ratios attached to Razor Shuriken (Q) and Shadow Slash (E), in addition to an increase to the cooldown of Death Mark (R).

Other champions that Riot intends to buff include Ekko, Evelynn, Lissandra, Nami, Xayah, and Teemo. Evelynn players can expect to see a cooldown decrease to Agony’s Embrace (R) in the early stages of the game, while Teemo players, in particular, can look forward to an increase in damage dealt by Toxic Shot (E) at every stage in the game.

Riot has admitted that Patch 11.17 will focus more on changes centered around solo queue, considering no professional games will be played on the patch due to the downtime between the end of regional playoffs and the start of the 2021 World Championship.

League Patch 11.17 will go live on Aug. 25, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

