Riot shifting Wukong’s power from mid lane to top and jungle before hitting live servers

Riot Games isn’t monkeying around when it comes to Wukong’s rework.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter updated fans on the Monkey King’s rework today, explaining that developers are “re-focusing” goals before he ships out to the live servers.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Wukong update: re-focusing the goals and @RiotAugust is picking up the work to get it shipped in a patch soon -Add a new tool to be tricky and clever -Shift power from mid into top/jungle We think there’s a lot of value getting him back top/jungle where more players want him

It appears there are two goals that senior champ designer August Browning will target prior to Wukong’s return to the Rift. A “new tool” will be added to make Wukong even more “tricky” and “clever.” And while the monkey is doing exceptionally well in the mid lane, his top and jungle numbers need some help.

Wukong’s mid win rate hovers at a whopping 54.9 percent, far beyond the average. But the Monkey King falls to just over 50 percent in the top lane and 47 percent in the jungle, according to a chart posted by Scruffy.

AD bruisers have enjoyed relative success in the mid lane, with champions like Irelia and Camille making appearances. So it makes sense that Wukong would do well with his elusive kit and burst damage. But top lane matchups appear to favor the opponent. His wave clear and gank potential may be lacking in the jungle, too.

Scruffy hasn’t given an exact time frame for reworked Wukong’s debut, claiming that he’ll be “shipped in a patch soon.” The designer also explained that because other VGU projects are taking priority, Wukong’s aesthetic won’t change much from the rework.