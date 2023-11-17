Riot reverses course on VALORANT, LoL paid name changes

After facing some backlash from both VALORANT and League of Legends players, Riot Games is reversing its planned update to the name change system and will no longer charge players $10 per name change.

The updates to name changes coincide with an upcoming shift on Nov. 20, which will result in the retiring of Summoner Names in League with a plan in place to move all accounts to Riot IDs. But the original plans did not sit well with players as they could only change their names after 365 days and would have to pay $10 to do so.

We’ve made some updates to the Riot ID switchover, starting Nov. 20:



Paid name changes ➡️ now no cost for changes

365 days to name change ➡️ now 90 days to change



Read more here: https://t.co/l7NLZEBYVa pic.twitter.com/iYU5lbcn4t — Riot Games (@riotgames) November 17, 2023

Riot has changed course, though, “after reviewing feedback from players around the world and a lot of internal discussion,” it announced today. There will be no cost to changing your Riot ID when the new system goes live on Nov. 20, and players will be able to change their Riot ID every 90 days instead of every 365.

The original plan for name changes was announced a month ago, with Riot now saying it felt “it was time” for a system that makes players “think twice” about changing their name. League players could previously do this with their Summoner Names at the cost of Blue Essence or RP without having to wait, while VALORANT players had to wait 30 days to change their Riot ID but could do so without cost.

When the new system goes live on Nov. 20, VALORANT players will have to wait 90 days instead of 30, but it could have been way worse with the originally planned 365-day waiting period and a $10 charge to boot. As for League players, changing their name will no longer cost Blue Essence or RP, but they won’t be able to do so whenever they choose. All players, however, will get to make an immediate Riot ID name change starting on Nov. 20, regardless of whether they’ve already done so in the past 90 days.