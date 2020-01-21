Riot reveals Sweetheart Jinx and Yuumi ahead of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is drawing dangerously close, and for some League of Legends fans, that means skins, skins, and even more skins.

Riot Games has unveiled the latest champions to join its Sweetheart skin line: Jinx and Yuumi. Both clad in purple, pink, and lilac, the sweet but deadly bot lane duo have embraced Valentine’s Day with their new heart-themed attire.

Jinx has a flower-shaped Super Mega Death Rocket, a heart explosion, and a trio of heart Flame Chompers, while Yuumi flies around on a heart-shaped book—and yeah, you guessed it, shoots out hearts.

In previous years, League fanatics have been lucky to sweep up both Heartbreaker and Sweetheart skins, each sporting a similar Valentine’s Day aesthetic. This year, Jinx and Yuumi are the focus, but even more goodies, such as ward skins and emotes, could be revealed soon.

Altogether, this will be Jinx’s seventh skin and Yuumi’s third, excluding chromas. The skins should be expected to hit the live servers in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day and cost up to 1,350 RP.

These skins are now available to test on League’s PBE.