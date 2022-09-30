Riot really missed the mark with Worlds 2022 merchandise 

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has begun with teams from around the world stepping up for the play-in stage. We have already seen a few surprises, otherwise known as Fnatic, and a few disappointments that have seemingly crumbled under the hopes and expectations.

And to mark the beginning of Worlds 2022 and celebrate its opening night, Riot Games revealed some pretty pricy Worlds 2022 merchandise today. Once you visit the official Riot store, you’ll find a wide variety of merchandise, including the Championship LeBlanc statue, Tibbers plush, collar puffer jacket, poncho, hoodie, puff vest, joggers, crop, and surfers hat.

Bearing in mind the material quality, and poor choice of color palette, Riot’s Worlds merchandise, with the beginning price of $35, is unbelievably overpriced. Additionally, you’ll need to pay a minimum of $10 for shipping to get the merch.

Generally speaking, the only items worth purchasing are the statue and Tibbers plushie, thanks to their price that falls into a more reasonable range. Unlike the incredibly overpriced Kai’Sa’s statue, LeBlanc’s statue is a special edition statue going out for only $85. The only other item worth considering is the Tibbers plushie at $35.

Although there will definitely be buyers, this year’s Worlds merchandise simply falls short of expectations due to high prices, a small yet expensive collection, poor choice of color palette, and lackluster options.