Riot provides tentative release dates for Lee Sin and Teemo art and sustainability updates in LoL

Lee Sin and Teemo are two of the oldest champions in League of Legends, and over the years, they’ve become two of the most famous characters in the game—or in Teemo’s case, infamous. And now, Riot Games has finally given fans an idea of when these two iconic champs will be getting their long-awaited art and sustainability updates (ASU).

In a new developer post today, executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and studio head Andrei “Meddler” van Roon gave tentative release dates for the two champs, saying the team is aiming for a 2024 release for both. Lee Sin will be first on the docket with an ASU release date in the first half of the year, while Teemo will be focused on in the second half.

Riot Brightmoon, Meddler, and 100 pc nuggets discuss changes to Ranked and Clash, ASU progress, and an upcoming Ultimate skin. pic.twitter.com/NPHOiEpeQl — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 8, 2023

It might be a pretty wide time frame for fans, but there are plenty of aspects that must be perfected if Riot wants to do these updates justice. For example, the developers want to make Lee Sin’s power source more apparent in his design and abilities, increasing his gameplay clarity while modernizing his animations.

They’ll also be fixing up his model so that players can no longer make any “neck” memes on social media. Ultimately, the developers will have to spruce up Lee Sin so he still maintains the same feel as the old champion while finding that new Riot charm—especially with Lee Sin being such a popular pick in both solo queue and competitive play.

Teemo will be getting a similar makeover, with updated spell animations, a fresh voiceover, detailed lore, and some new recalls, on top of adding more facial expressions on Summoner’s Rift. His base design and quotes have remained the same since his release and are in desperate need of a refresh with possible interactions with new champions and characters.

As one of the most universally-hated champions in League, Riot has plenty of room to play around with as they transform Teemo visually into a character that can keep up with the rest of the newer additions to the game’s growing roster.

