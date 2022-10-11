Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends.

Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.

Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others in the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp.



Aatrox is still too strong after Eclipse changes, so tapping him down pic.twitter.com/66q99qEeoB — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 11, 2022

Riot has yet to shed light on any specific details regarding the upcoming changes, but the full list of updates should be expected in the coming days since Riot always shares information about the next patch a week before it drops.

This isn’t the first patch that will feature changes aimed at Blitzcrank jungle. In Patch 12.19, the devs intended to buff some of the “fighter” parts of Blitzcrank’s kit to make him a more “proficient duelist,” according to the patch notes.

Those changes tweaked Blitzcrank’s base stats, W, E, and Static Field, which mostly increased the damage of the abilities.

The update to Blitzcrank’s kit had the opposite result of what was intended though. His win rate in the support role skyrocketed to 54.30 percent in the Platinium ranks and above, according to a League stat site U.GG, and his pick rate also went up to 10.8 percent.