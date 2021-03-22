Riot plans to nerf Everfrost, adjust Turbo Chemtank in League’s Patch 11.7

Everfrost has seen a huge rise in popularity over the past few weeks.

League of Legends‘ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has previewed some of the changes planned for a few key items in the upcoming Patch 11.7.

The next update will bring buffs to both Trinity Force and Serylda’s Grudge, while nerfs are headed to some big-ticket items like Essence Reaver, Lord Dominik’s Regards, and Everfrost. Lastly, popular tank item Turbo Chemtank will be getting some adjustments to give it power in different aspects of its kit.

11.7 Patch Preview



Should be a reasonable shakeup to the jungle, bot, and support metas. More info on the detailed changes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KhLgJSQZCJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 22, 2021

Everfrost nerfs should be important to track since the item has popped up a ton in both solo queue and pro play over the past month. Recent buffs to the item have pushed some new champions into the meta and could continue to create some variance in the mid lane champion pool—unless the nerfs are significant enough to stymie the rise of its usage.

Champions like Ahri, Twisted Fate, Ryze, Sylas, and Cho’Gath have started to build the item heavily due to its sheer efficiency with its great gold price, stats, and active root. By combining their kits and the root that Everfrost gives, these champs can pull off easy combos in both the laning phase and beyond.

Another big item that might need to be watched is Turbo Chemtank, which has been the go-to choice for many bruisers and tank champions. It’s the most popular item among junglers at the moment with a 52.6-percent win rate, according to League of Graphs.

From its straight stats to its movement speed buff, the item has been a huge reason why champions like Udyr and Hecarim have remained as two of the most played in the jungle role. Tanks in the top lane and support roles can also build Turbo Chemtank for more chase potential, making it a great item to help snowball leads and make picks.

Yetter said the devs will be shifting the item’s power away from speed and more into “other stuff.” These other things weren’t specified but will likely be unveiled tomorrow when the full change list is released.

Patch 11.7 should reach the live servers on March 31, according to the official League patch schedule.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.