Riot outlines Pantheon changes coming to League’s Patch 10.25

League of Legends gameplay designer Phlox laid out a list of potential Pantheon changes today, which are expected to hit the live servers in Patch 10.25.

The changes aim to take away power in the support and mid lane and give Pantheon a “place to shine” in the top lane, according to Phlox.

Pantheon will be getting a “better trading pattern” for fighting other melee champions in the top lane while “draining some power” from the support position, League gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yette added.

The champion, who was originally released as a jungler, has been predominately played as a support. At Worlds 2020, Pantheon was picked 38 times and scarcely left the bot lane. In solo queue, Pantheon is the third most picked support champion with a 13 percent pick rate, according to League stats site op.gg.

On the PBE, leading up to Patch 10.25, Riot is experimenting with changes to Pantheon across the board.

The developers are decreasing Pantheon’s base movement speed from 355 to 345 while reducing the cooldown on his Comet Spear (Q) from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 to 8/7.5./7/6.5/6 and its mana cost from 40 to 30. They’re also removing the slow on his Empowered Comet Spear (Q).

Pantheon list thats heading toward PBE (and 10.25). Taking away some proplay and support/midlane power to give Toplane a place to shine. Will be following up if needed as we see games on it and where the roles shake out.



Q cooldown pulls a whole lot of weight, come try it out! pic.twitter.com/Afoz04CBxm — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) November 24, 2020

As for Pantheon’s Shield Vault (W), Riot is increasing its damage from 60/80/100/120/140 to 60/110/160/210/260, while reducing the “retreat movement penalty” on his Aegis Assault (E) from 50 percent to 25 percent. To coincide with these changes, the ability will no longer block tower shots or extend its duration upon empowerment. Instead, Pantheon will gain 60 percent movement speed for one second after slamming his shield.

Grand Starfall (R), Pantheon’s ultimate, is also receiving a new interaction. The spear that lands before Pantheon when he uses his ult will slow for 50 percent and apply an unempowered “spear’s worth of damage” in a “small area” around it, according to Phlox.

The proposed changes are expected to roll out onto League’s PBE in the days to come, leading up to Patch 10.25 on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

