Riot, on a potential League World Cup: “It’s something we want to do in the future, but we don’t have any plans to discuss today”

Riot Games’ pre-MSI media day focused on the press is taking place right now, and during the media question section, John Needham, Head of Global Esports at Riot has commented on one of the most requested topics by the community recently, especially after the successful matches organized between the Spain and France League national teams: A hypothetical world cup of League of Legends teams.

Hemos llegado a un acuerdo con @riotgames para se pueda disputar un España vs Francia con TODOS los jugadores de la LEC.



ESPAÑA VS FRANCIA



ESTE DOMINGO A LAS 18:00



LA REVANCHA

During the conference, Needham answered a question asking if Riot “have plans for any international competitions where teams represent their countries, like a LoL Worlds Cup” to which the manager answered the following:

“I love World Cup, I love EU Masters when I was in Europe, really awesome. And that France – Spain match was super cool a few weeks ago. We are always looking for new ways to engage our fans and our proplayers, and while League of Legends World Cup will translate really well around the World, making room in our crowded Lolesports schedule is super challenging, so, It’s a great idea, we talk about it a lot, and it’s certainly something that we want to do in some form in the future, but we don’t have any roadmap plans to discuss today.”

The Spain – France series was organized by the popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, along with French OTP Lol broadcast team, and featured the best players from each country, even the LEC players. This friendly match was a massive success in terms of engagement and audience. According to John, the door to a World Cup is not closed, and perhaps it could be a reality in a while.