Riot mistakenly invited random League fans to London for the game’s 10-year anniversary

Riot Games is celebrating a huge milestone next month: League of Legends’ 10-year anniversary. Various European players have received invites to attend a special event in London for the occasion, according to multiple reports—but Riot might have incorrectly distributed these invites.

Multiple people claim that Riot may have messed up and the invite might have been accidentally released to the public.

“To thank you for supporting League of Legends, we would like to invite you to a special celebration in London,” the invite reads. “The event will not be open to the public and has been created exclusively for a group of players whom we want to personally thank for their contributions to League.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Some players found the link in their game client, which then brought them to the page above. Riot, as seen in the screengrab, will be providing travel, transfers, accommodations, and event invites to the chosen players.

This gave people reason to believe that these invites were actually supposed to go to various League partners and content creators. The link that people clicked on in-client also said “You’re one of 500,” which furthers these speculations. The players who got into the registration screen didn’t even get an email about the event, which means that Riot most likely dropped the ball on this one.

We’re sorry to break it to you, but you probably aren’t a special player chosen by Riot after all.