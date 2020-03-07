Riot Lutzburg says Volibear update is “on-track and feeling good/balanced”

For any fans of League of Legends‘ resident Thunder God Volibear, here’s some good news to brighten your day. Riot Games said the champion’s rework is “on-track and he’s feeling good/balanced.” The developers, however, are still giving Fiddlesticks’ rework priority at the moment.

At this time, the team is working on Volibear’s new visual effects, sound effects, and animations, which should all look incredible come launch date. At the beginning of the year, Riot showed off a teaser of what he was going to look like, and the bear looked downright savage.

The team is also discussing what kind of champion Volibear will be on release. Riot champion designer Nathan “Lutzburg” Lutz shared some possibilities for a viable AP bruiser build, his optimal rune choices, and other details that will make for a good experience for new Volibear players and experienced players alike.

Image via Riot Games

If you aren’t too keen on seeing Volibear change a ton, don’t worry too much—Riot Lutzburg said that many elements and mechanics from the bear’s current live kit will be returning in some form in the new kit.

The marketing and promotion campaigns for Volibear have also just started up, so you might need to wait a bit longer for more information about the champion’s rework, his visuals, and even his theme.

In the mean time, League fans should get ready for the first big champion update in line, Fiddlesticks. It looks like the Scarecrow is just about ready to hit PBE servers, and frankly, he reminds people of something out of a never-ending nightmare.