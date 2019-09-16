Riot isn’t issuing a hotfix to nerf Void Assassin comps in TFT

Teamfight Tactics players clamoring for a nerf to the overpowered Void Assassin composition might have to wait a little longer.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer tweeted today that no hotfix will be implemented to suppress the team comp because “it’s an inconsistent build.”

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – As promised, we checked the data this morning to see how we’re looking balance wise. Void/Assassin is not out of line (it’s an inconsistent build that can succeed) so we’ll be sticking to our plan of no B-Patch or hotfix.

After checking the data to see if Void Assassins were dominating win rates in the autobattler, Mortdog discovered that the comp is actually balanced.

“Void/Assassin is not out of line (it’s an inconsistent build that can succeed) so we’ll be sticking to our plan of no B-patch or hotfix,” Mortdog said.

The lead designer gave a similar answer during his Twitch stream yesterday when someone in his chat asked about the possible nerf to Void Assassins.

Void Assassins Clip of Mortdog247 Playing Teamfight Tactics – Clipped by DeVrontis

“At the very least we know they’re getting nerfed in 9.19 so I’m not worried about that,” Mortdog said. “We really don’t want to hotfix unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Even though Void units aren’t overpowered enough that they need an immediate fix, they’ll be dialed down a bit in Patch 9.19.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Void champions need three units to be granted true damage on all basic attacks and spells right now. Patch 9.19 will make it so players need four units instead, but will offer a two-unit bonus that will grant true damage to a random Void champion.

This nerf is likely in preparation for Kai’Sa, the new legendary unit coming to TFT, who will be a Void Ranger Assassin. For such an overpowered unit, Riot will need to balance the meta and tune Void a bit.

Kai’Sa and the Void changes are being tested in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) right now and they’ll likely ship to the actual game with Patch 9.19 on Sept. 25.