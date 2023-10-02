Riot is letting LoL players vote on name of upcoming speedy support item

Engage supports are getting a new friend—and it's up to us to give it a name.

Riot Games occasionally prompts the League of Legends player base for direct feedback and ideas regarding upcoming gameplay elements like champion reworks. But this time, fans will be directly responsible for a new item’s name and overall theme.

In a new community blog post today, the Summoner’s Rift team revealed that a new support item is being developed—currently known as “Go Fast with Friends”—and is scheduled to be released at the start of next year alongside a massive overhaul to existing items. But the team is opening up a vote to determine a more efficient name for the item, as well as the visual effects that it emits.

The item itself is explained as giving champions who build the item greater movement speed as they walk across the map, up to a cap. Once this cap is reached, a trail akin to the one that purchasing an Elixir of Iron provides will follow the player, increasing the speed of nearby allies while damaging and slowing the first enemy struck by an attack from the champion with this item.

Players have been provided with three distinct names for the item from three different thematics, all representing different areas of Runeterra. One is Eerie Invitation, which turns the trail into mist from the Shadow Isles with a passive known as “Dark Missive.” Another is Trailblazer, allowing players to create a path of golden dust from Shurima using the “Make the Path” passive. The final option is Scout’s Fanfare, a set of pipes that release music notes behind the player in an attempt to rally Yordles with the passive “Lead the Way!”

The voting for these aspects of this upcoming support item can now be accessed through the “overview” tab in the League client. It will remain open with one vote per player until this Friday, Oct. 6, and then is expected to be patched into the PBE with all other preseason changes on Nov. 20.

