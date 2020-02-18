Riot is hosting a cosplay contest in Europe

The European Cosplay Contest, which will feature a $2,700 prize pool, is being organized by GRY-Online on behalf of Riot Games, the company announced today.

League of Legends cosplayers have until March 31 to submit their applications via email. Sixteen finalists will be chosen by a jury to show their full costume on stage during the Pyrkon Fantasy Festival in Poznań, Poland on May 8.

The competition, for European citizens only, will be split into three parts. In Stage One, participants must apply by sending reference pictures and photos or short videos showing the creation of the costume being done by themselves. Costumes submitted to the contest must debut at the event.

In Stage Two, members of the jury will choose 16 finalists. Riot’s Sarah Kulyk and Mel Capperino Garcia will join Aleksandra Tora, an experienced Polish cosplayer, in the judge’s table. On April 15, the selected winners will be notified via email and will have all expenses paid for the grand finals in Poznań.

During the Pyrkon Fantasy Festival, finalists will also participate in a local Riot project that will still be announced. The top-three voted cosplayers will receive monetary prizes. First place will take home $1,620, while second place wins $540 and third place gets $270. Another finalist will receive the Jury Award of $270.

If you’re trying to think of a great performance and costume combo, KDA and True Damage skins could do the trick.