Riot introduces 10 CBLoL franchises for 2021

Some traditional teams, like Vivo Keyd, were left out.

Riot Games Brazil has revealed the 10 teams that will participate in the Brazilian Championship of League of Legends (CBLoL) in 2021.

After a four-month evaluation process, the chosen franchises include paiN Gaming, INTZ, KaBuM e-Sports, Flamengo Esports, Falkol Prodigy, FURIA Esports, LOUD, RED Canids, Rensga, and Cruzeiro.

Riot’s representatives judged several aspects of the prospective organizations, such as their plans for esports, commercial, and management development, as well as financial sustainability, among other criteria.

Traditional League teams like Vivo Keyd, Team oNe, and Santos HotForex were left out of next year’s CBLoL. Newer organizations like LOUD and Cruzeiro managed to get into the franchised league, however.

The list of organizations that applied but weren’t approved includes Vivo Keyd, Team oNe, Havan Liberty, Santos HotForex, Gamelanders/Final Level, Black Hawks, Black Dragons, and Redemption.

Riot Games Brazil announced in January that the CBLoL would become a franchised league and said it’d release the approved list on Oct. 25. But it made the announcement a few weeks ahead of schedule.