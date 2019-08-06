Riot Games confirms Azir and Corki will be nerfed in League Patch 9.16

For people who are sick and tired of the new Corki and Azir mid lane meta that has taken over League of Legends, we have some good news. Riot Games has confirmed that it will nerf both champions in Patch 9.16, in addition to a number of buffs and nerfs to other champions.

Corki and Azir have become a staple pick for many professional teams due to their ability to stay safe in the early stages of the game. As a result, the early game can get stale really quickly for spectators. By nerfing both champions, though, this opens up a bunch of possibilities for diversity and excitement because players can now widen their champion pool to other options.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Patch 9.16 targets are set – we’ll preview the actual changes tomorrow when we have them. Focus on mid lane meta.

Sivir, Yuumi, Tahm Kench, and Ezreal are getting nerfs as well, which leads people to believe that more combinations will pop up in their stead. It will be interesting to see what champions teams pick up with four of these meta choices getting nerfs in 9.16.

On the other hand, we are seeing buffs to exciting champions in almost every lane, including Jax, Nocturne, LeBlanc, Kassadin, and Ekko. This suggests that Riot wants to bring back some exciting new champions to help boost viewership ahead of playoffs and Worlds. No one wants to see some of the best players in the world relegated to Corki or Azir duty, and Riot knows it.

Lastly, gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealed the developers will be applying more nerfs to Sylas in the jungle. All of the changes to him and the other champions will be given out to the public tomorrow.