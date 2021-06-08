Riot details mobility changes coming to League of Legends Patch 11.13

Riot aims to limit systemic mobility in League of Legends with a host of changes coming to Patch 11.13.

Initially laid out in March, the changes address “major mobility outliers” that break “intended weaknesses (like Stridebreaker),” gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said. They also look to trim “small movement speed creep across items and runes.”

The first batch of mobility changes comes in the form of items, listed by lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu today. “We took each item’s win rates into account when making this evaluation, and so some of these are buffs, some are nerfs, and some are power neutral,” he said.

The list includes changes to Stridebreaker, Trinity Force, Force of Nature, Black Cleaver, Dead Man’s Plate, Death’s Dance, Galeforce, Prowler’s Claw, Shurelya’s Battlesong, Lich Bane, Cosmic Drive, and Nimbus Cloak.

Some of the changes are small, increasing or decreasing movement speed, cooldown, health, attack, and ability power, while others are more substantial and could have a lasting impact on the metagame.

The devs are looking to remove the dash from Stridebreaker, shadow-nerfing champions like Gnar and Renekton, for example. They’re also removing the 30 percent bonus movement speed from Death’s Dance and limiting Prowler’s Claw’s dash to enemy champions.

Any champions “heavily disrupted” by these changes will be prioritized by Riot before they hit live servers on Wednesday, June 23.

The item changes will be available to test on League’s PBE today.