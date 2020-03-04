Riot details full Wukong changes hitting League’s PBE today

Riot Games senior champion designer August Browning broke down the Monkey King’s full rework hitting the PBE today—and Wukong fans will certainly be happy.

To make up for the additional tankiness Wukong will have from the changes to his passive, Stone Skin, the Monkey King’s base stats are all taking a hit. This shouldn’t be too detrimental, however, since Stone Skin will increase bonuses by 50 percent for five seconds every time Wukong or his clone hits an enemy champion or monster.

This is the current Wukong changelist going out to PBE today vs. LIVE.



Highlights:

Passive gains power from extended trades

Q CD gets reduced by attacking

W has a dash and the clone mimics your attacks and R

R can be cast twice (similar to Ahri R). Both casts knockup! pic.twitter.com/kLOzKwqYw2 — August (@RiotAugust) March 4, 2020

Wukong’s Crushing Blow (Q) is being adjusted to scale better in the later stages of the game. It’s damage and range will increase at higher levels and its cast time will scale with attack speed. Its cooldown will also reduce by half a second whenever the Monkey King or his clone deals damage with basic attacks or spells.

While Nimbus Strike (E) isn’t changing much, Wukong’s new-and-improved Warrior Trickster (W) should open up insane outplay potential. The clone will mimic the Monkey King’s attacks and ultimate, dealing 60 to 80 percent reduced damage. And the ability now gives Wukong a dash that can go over small walls. But one tower shot will immediately kill the clone.

The monkey’s ultimate, Cyclone, can now be casted twice within nine seconds, with both uses knocking up enemies.

Though the kit is going to be tested first, it does seem overloaded with damage, CC, and stealth. These changes are liable to change before hitting the live servers.