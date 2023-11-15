Riot considering format changes for next LoL Worlds after successful Swiss stage

Worlds 2023 is coming to an end, with just the final between T1 and Weibo Gaming left to play. In a press conference on Nov. 15, Riot Games said the new format for the tournament is great but the organizers are contemplating some changes for next year.

Jeremy Lee, the executive producer of League of Legends, shed some light on the future of the event. “I’m really, really happy with the way that this turned out. And so I know that there’s some tweaks we wanna make for next year, but I think we’re gonna, we’re gonna roll it back,” he said.

Everyone loves the new format. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The team from Riot didn’t go into detail, but, looking at how delighted they have been with this year’s format, there shouldn’t be any major changes. If anything, we expect them to make some minor adjustments at the very most.

Luckily for Riot, fans also love the new format. The new Swiss stage replaced the original group stage, borrowing from other esports like Counter-Strike.

League esports fans praised the format in October, agreeing it’s a much-needed breath of fresh air for the World Championship, which was starting to become boring and predictable.

One result of the new format is viewership records being broken. The semifinal between T1 and JDG on Nov. 12 reached a higher peak than the Worlds 2021 final with over four million viewers tuning in. Surely, this year’s grand final will break another record.