Riot clarifies global league operation policy, says teams should uphold all financial commitments

Riot Games is sticking with its stance amidst payment controversies surrounding several esports organizations in League of Legends.

Riot clarified its position on its global league operations policies in a statement to Dot Esports.

“When a team does not adhere to league operations policies, we work with them to comply/correct,” a Riot spokesperson said. “Riot Games and Garena (our publishing partner for League of Legends in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau) work diligently to ensure that all teams comply with our global league operations policies—including upholding financial commitments to their players.”

Although this statement wasn’t in reference to any particular organization, it’s clear that Riot will take action if necessary.

Riot previously took formal action against Galatasaray Esports last year after the developers banned the organization from competing in the Turkish Championship League for the 2020 Winter Split because Galatasaray didn’t pay its players in the deadline set by Riot.

The accusations began in December from former mid laner Lee “GBM” Chang-seok. He said that he was owed months of salary from Galatasaray, with some of his teammates recalling even later payment extensions, according to an interview with Inven Global.

GBM on Twitter I want to hear it officially. About our salary from galatasaray why they are keep ignoring me why don’t you try to solve this problem? @GSEsports @ozmandiraci

While it’s unclear if Riot is planning to investigate other esports organizations for financial wrongdoings, it’s made clear that it won’t tolerate non-payments to players and staff under organizations.