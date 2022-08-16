Riot are going to start deleting really old League of Legends accounts

Riot Games is set to start deleting accounts from League of Legends, but don’t worry—it probably won’t be yours. According to a new announcement by the developer, Riot will be putting an end to all “inactive accounts” across their roster of games.

Accounts that have not been active for more than three years will be determined as “inactive.” Furthermore, there are some criteria they will need to meet in order to face deletion. These are as follows:

Account is inactive.

Account did not purchase any game currency in its lifetime.

Account did not receive any game currency in its lifetime.

Account has played fewer than 20 hours.

Account does not own any rare limited edition game entitlements.

If you fall into any of these categories then don’t fret; you will be contacted prior to the deletion taking place. League accounts marked will have received an email to the address linked with their accounts.

In the coming months, Riot plans on bringing in an inactive account deletion policy giving players a place to opt out of the account deletion process.

As of right now, this is not available.

Given the strict criteria to meet deletion, it’s most likely that your account is not on the chopping block unless you’ve drifted away from Riot’s catalog for a long time. For those who find that their count has been a part of this deletion, you’re going to need to start a new Riot ID as it doesn’t appear that there is any way to retrieve this once it is gone.