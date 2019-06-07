Riot Games adds Warner Music and Tchibo as LEC sponsors

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Right before the start of the 2019 Summer Split, the LEC has added to its growing group of sponsors by partnering with Warner Music and Tchibo for this coming season. These companies join Kia, Logitech, Red Bull, Beko, DXRacer, and Foot Locker as sponsors of the league.

Warner Music will be the official music partner for the 2019 LEC Summer Split. The music label giant will provide the league with an exciting new soundtrack that will play at least one song per game during breaks, while also playing music at roadshow events. The company will also be creating an engaging new content series that will be announced later on.

Tchibo is one of Germany’s biggest consumer goods and retail companies and is set to be the LEC’s first national partner for the DACH region. It will also sponsor the pre-show broadcast on the Summoner’s Inn, Riot Games’ German broadcast partner.

The LEC has seen a huge boost in viewership since its rebranding this past season. The 2019 LEC Spring Split garnered around 50 percent more unique viewers than last year and was able to secure multiple big-name sponsorships because of it.

The 2019 LEC Summer Split begins today (Friday, June 7) at 11am CT.