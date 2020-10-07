Riot adds new support Mythic item to enable “ally aggression” in League’s 2021 preseason

Enchanters have one more toy to play with.

A new Mythic item is joining the cast for the 2021 League of Legends preseason.

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter updated fans on the upcoming support items today, adding another enchanter Mythic to the mix. Some minor tweaks are hitting the other three enchanter items, too.

Preseason update for Support Mythics:

-Adding a new enchanter mythic for enabling ally aggression (theme is WIP)

-Stat adjustment on Moonstone Renewer for enchanters

-Locket and Shurelya are mostly unchanged, usable by tank and enchanter supports pic.twitter.com/IefCG4eHtr — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) October 7, 2020

Imperial Mandate should enable “ally aggression,” according to Scruffy. The item has AP, health, ability haste, and base mana regeneration. And the Coordinated Fire passive marks enemies hit by slow or immobilize spells. Allies that hit a marked target detonate the mark for bonus damage and gain movement speed for two seconds.

This is a great item for bot laners, allowing a perfectly executed CC ability to easily turn into a kill.

Moonstone Renewer also received a stat adjustment, while Shurelya’s Battlesong and Locket of the Iron Solari are now “usable by tank and enchanter supports.”

The preseason item changes left the PBE in place of Patch 10.21. But they’ll be back on the test server next Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to Riot.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.