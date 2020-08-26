Who will reign supreme in Korea?

It’s crunch time for the LCK’s top five teams.

The 2020 Summer Split playoffs are finally here and Damwon Gaming, DragonX, Gen.G, T1, and Afreeca Freecs are ready to duke it out for a chance at Worlds.

The first round of the playoffs (between T1 and Afreeca Freecs) will be played in a best-of-three, while the following rounds and the finals will be best-of-five series.

The first match kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3am CT and the finals conclude on Saturday, Sept. 5.

You can watch all of the League of Legends matches on the LCK’s Twitch channel.

Here are the results for the 2020 LCK Summer Split playoffs.

Round one

Wednesday, Aug. 26

3am CT: Afreeca Freeca 2-1 T1

Round two

Friday, Aug. 28

3am CT: Gen.G vs. TBD

Round three

Sunday, Aug. 30

3am CT: DragonX vs. TBD

Finals

Saturday, Sept. 5

3am CT: Damwon Gaming vs. TBD

This article will be updated until the 2020 LCK Summer Split playoffs conclude.

