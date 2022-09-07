Rekkles returns to LEC as a part of broadcast talent for 2022 Summer Finals

The Swede will join the show in his home country.

A familiar face will be making an appearance during the 2022 LEC Summer Split finals in Malmö, Sweden.

The broadcast talent for the event features some of the usual analysts and casters, but a few fresh faces are also included in the lineup. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will be stepping into a new role as on-air talent for the event.

Rekkles will join former pro players, including Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, who has been a regular part of the LEC broadcast this year, and Marc “Caedrel” Lamont, a former EXCEL jungler who turned to streaming and casting in January 2021. Other guests include Frankie Ward, who is known for her work in CS:GO.

Naturally, the broadcast will also feature the regular casters and talent from the LEC, like Sjokz, Vedius, and Quickshot.

Three teams will be competing in Sweden for the crown of Europe. G2 Esports are the only team who are guaranteed a spot in the final after sweeping Rogue last weekend. Rogue will face Fnatic in the lower bracket semifinals, who are on a three-series win streak.

All three teams will represent Europe at Worlds 2022 in North America, alongside MAD Lions, who secured a spot in the play-in stage after they finished fourth in the playoffs.

The 2022 LEC Summer Finals will begin at 10am CT on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the final taking place a day later.