Rekkles had the highest KDA in LEC Spring playoffs

The LEC Spring Split came to an end yesterday when G2 won their third consecutive title. But as far as individual performances go, the ADC from the second-place team Fnatic outshined his competition.

Rekkles is a name that’s instantly recognizable by most esports fans and a name that should still be feared by his rivals. Throughout the recent playoffs, the lifelong Fnatic player had the highest KDA by far.

Screengrab via lol.gamepedia.com

Rekkles finished the playoffs with a 7.13 KDA, quite a distance ahead of the nearest player.

Interestingly, he played just three different champions over the course of 20 games, with the majority of them being on Senna. This may slightly skew the data in his favor since Senna is able to, in most cases, guarantee an assist with her global ultimate once she hits level six. Rekkles was the only ADC to pick up the character in multiple games, so his KDA is evidently propped up by his large number of assists.

Rekkles also topped other important statistics, like kill participation. He was involved in 77.5 percent of all kills that his team had throughout their playoff run.

Regardless of which champion he selects and despite being dominated by G2 in the playoff finals, Rekkles continues to outlive the many pros who began their careers around the time he did. It should come as no surprise to still see him handily leading so many statistics in his ninth year as a pro.

The LEC returns with a new split of matches later this summer.