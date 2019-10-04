Red Bull becomes League of Legends global partner

Riot Games has revealed that Red Bull will be joining League of Legends Esports as a new global partner for the World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and All-Star Event.

Red Bull has partnered up with Riot before—on Tuesday, March 19, the energy drink brand joined Europe’s LEC as an official league supplier. This new partnership will now start at the ongoing 2019 World Championship and will provide several activations during the tournament.

lolesports on Twitter We are excited to announce our partnership with @redbullgaming to be the exclusive official energy drink partner for global @lolesports events! Learn more at: https://t.co/TrEr7Xludl

There will now be a Red Bull Player Area available for pros who are preparing for their next match or trying to relax after playing. These player areas will be implemented at the next few global events. Special Red Bull bottles will be provided for pro players on-stage that feature some League artwork and there will be various gameplay and broadcast integrations, like the Baron Power Play and video content spots.

“Red Bull has been a long-time supporter of sports, esports, and gaming,” said Riot’s head of global esports partnerships, Naz Alehata. “Their deep understanding and appreciation of gaming culture and their desire to continually raise the bar for fans makes them an ideal partner.”

At the next All-Star Event, the winner from Red Bull Player One—a popular amateur competition—will earn a spot in the tournament. These amateurs will then get a chance to play alongside some of the best League players in the world. Red Bull will also be hosting the All-Star Event After Party for the second year in a row.