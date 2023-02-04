Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel

The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.

After Team Heretics’ dominant victory over Excel Esports, the LEC newcomers have locked in their spot in the group stage alongside G2 Esports, MAD Lions, and Team BDS. With Team Vitality also locked in, only three spots remain for the five final teams in the league.

Ever since the start of the new year, European supporters were cautiously optimistic about Heretics and their new roster built from a combination of young rookies and veteran stars. Former G2 jungler Jankos has taken a leadership role in the organization as he guides the roster through their first season in the LEC. The team has performed pretty well so far in its debut, but its true test will come when facing off against the more experienced sides and players of the region.

G2 and MAD Lions are mostly made up of veteran European stars, and they are unsurprising additions to the group stage competition. The two former champions have looked very strong over the last two weeks, with matching 4-2 records as proof of their abilities as a unit, and they will now turn their attention to building momentum before the postseason begins.

Team BDS, on the other hand, has been a stunning development over the last two weeks, racking up their own 4-2 record as well. They’ve taken down multiple major teams like Fnatic and MAD Lions, but they will need to prove themselves against some of the best teams in the league this week when they take on G2, Vitality, and Heretics.

Catch all the action as the final week of the LEC’s regular season rages on from today to Monday.