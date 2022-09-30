Every League player at Worlds 2022 clears COVID protocols, will play on-stage for tournament’s second day

Everyone should be back at the venue for today's games.

All players competing at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship have been cleared to compete live from the tournament’s official stage for the second day of the tournament, Riot Games announced today.

Yesterday, during the opening day of Worlds, many players competed from isolated rooms in an effort to express caution against the spread of COVID-19. Several players returned positive test results prior to the start of the event, forcing teams to field segmented versions of their lineups on-stage, with several seats on the stage empty.

If a player feels well enough to play despite fielding a positive test result, they may compete over a LAN network, according to Riot.

Fnatic was forced to use a substitute during their two games yesterday since support Hylissang was not cleared to play at all. The team confirmed that he will return to play in today’s game and will compete from the stage.

During yesterday’s already-lengthy slate of games, delays imposed upon the event by COVID were extended. It took some players nearly an hour to coordinate their setups from a nearby hotel with the pros who were competing at the venue. With all players in attendance at the Arena Esports Stadium in Mexico City for today’s games, delays should be fewer and further between.

Worlds 2022 resumes at 3pm CT today with Fnatic and DetonatioN FocusMe kicking off the second day of games.