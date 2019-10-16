Players can collect missed gift days during League’s 10 days of gifting

Riot Games’ 10-year anniversary celebration for League of Legends has finally kicked off, and starting on Thursday, Oct. 17, players will be able to login to League for 10 days of bonus gifts. But for anyone who’s worried that they might miss a day, Riot has confirmed that they’ll still be able to collect all of the gifts.

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has reassured players that League gifting is going to be a “no-stress experience.” If you miss a day of gifting by accident, you can still collect the gift for a while if you sign into your League account. But he didn’t say how long the gift would last in your inventory or account, so don’t wait too long to claim the prizes.

This is great news for some people since these gifts are different every single day, from summoner icons to free Legendary skins. Here’s the full list of gifts that you can get on each day:

Day one: Anniversary Icon, Emote, and Ward Skin

Day two: 6,300 Blue Essence

Day three: Masterwork Chest and Hextech Key

Day four: Little Legends Rare Egg

Day five: 3,000 Orange Essence

Day six: Four Skin Shards

Day seven: 25 Prestige Points

Day eight: 200 Worlds 2019 Tokens

Day nine: Two Gemstones

Day 10: Legendary Skin

Day 11: Annie-versary, Birthday Border, and Icon

Each day has a pretty significant gift, including 25 prestige points, two gemstones, and 3,000 orange essence. All of these are hard to come by, especially if you don’t play League as often as other people. That means most players should try to collect as many of these freebies as possible.

Hop into the League client and collect each gift while the celebration continues over the next 10 days.