Perkz leads G2 to a victory against Fnatic during week 3 of the 2020 LEC Spring Split

G2 Esports closed out the third week of the 2020 League of Legends Spring Split with a high-tempo victory over Fnatic. Leading the charge was Luka “Perkz” Perkovic, whose aggressive flashes allowed G2 to win teamfights.

The 25-minute match ended with a blood bath and a 24-to-9 kill lead for G2. Four of those kills went to the player of the match, Perkz. The mid laner showed incredible prowess on the Ryze pick against Fnatic’s Tim “Nemesis” Lipovsek. His split-push gave a lot of breathing room to his teammates, who secured objectives once they got their power spikes without any threats.

While an early invade by Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek and Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau set Martin “Jankos” Jankowski behind early, G2 proved to be prepared for such a move and did not falter under pressure.

G2 Esports on Twitter There’s only one king in Europe. Another star falls as we pressure out @FNATIC for the victory 😏

With three elemental drakes under their belt, Fnatic tried to force plays for the Dragon Soul but were unable to do so after G2 prepared for it one minute in advance. The Kings of Europe were synchronizing their backs to have maximum efficiency from the gold in their inventory and to be ready for a teamfight for the drake.

Nearing the end of the game, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson was caught out and forced to flash to survive. With his flash down, G2 flashed aggressively to kill him. With Rekkles dead, Fnatic did not have enough damage against G2’s fed carries and collapsed.

Perkz’s gameplay aside, G2 were one step ahead of Fnatic starting from mid-game. Their wave control proved to be a big problem to Fnatic’s solo laners, who were unable to deal with the split-pressure threat from both Aatrox and Ryze. Senna, who was piloted by Rasmus “Caps” Winther, provided global support as well with her ultimate, saving her teammates multiple times from the other side of the map.

Despite Fnatic’s second loss this season, they are still a top-tier team and are worthy contenders for being the LEC champions if they focus on fixing their mistakes, most notably Zdravets “Hylissang” Illiev’s poor positioning which caused the support to get caught with his uncalculated plays.