‘Esports is woven into the fabric of who I am’: Pastrytime says goodbye to his casting career in the LCS

Julian “Pastrytime” Carr has been a League of Legends caster since 2010. Over the years, he established himself as an icon in shoutcasting world. This allowed him to transition from Australian-only broadcasts to the LCS, one of the biggest leagues in the world. But today, Pastrytime retired as a caster in North America.

Sharing his incredible casting career journey, Pastrytime showcases his passion for gaming in general and esport. Since he already knew this would be his last year casting, he spared no effort to deliver a full-blown experience for all those watching.

“As such, I gave everything I had to these final events. In some ways it’s a lot easier to go all out, risk your voice not holding up, commit fully to the moment when you know it’s your only one left,” he said.

Pastrytime also mentioned he will continue his career with Riot Games, but we still don’t know what exactly the future holds for him. “While the next steps of my career at Riot are currently in motion, nothing is certain,” he said.

In the meantime, Pastrytime stays open to passion projects to kill time before his next big career move. Although we’re sad to see him go, there’s no doubt he’ll brighten his next work environment.