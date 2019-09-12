Origen reveals that Kold will miss LEC Regional Qualifiers due to health issues

This season has been rough for Origen fans, and now, more bad news is on the way.

Starting jungler Jonas “Kold” Andersen won’t be attending the upcoming 2019 LEC Regional Gauntlet due to health issues, the organization announced today. In his place, Origen will be bringing up Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov from its Spanish roster in the LVP SLO.

Origen on Twitter We are extremely sad to announce that @KoldLoL will be unable to play the LEC Regional Qualifier due to health issues. Kold is an amazing teammate and an integral part of our team. We encourage everyone to send your well wishes to Jonas during his recovery.

“We are all super sad to see Kold unable to play,” general manager Martin “Deficio” Lynge said. “Jonas has been one of the leaders on the team all year and to see him miss the Regional Qualifier is terrible. I know that he loves to play these important matches.”

LEC fans saw Origen struggle throughout the summer, failing to find the same kind of success it achieved in the previous Spring Split. From lackluster individual performances to losing against lower-tier teams in the standings, the roster couldn’t scrounge up enough to push themselves into the playoffs.

Kold had a tough time this season as well. He had the worst damage percentage of any LEC jungler and the second-highest death share of any jungler in the league. A fresh face in the jungle could be what Origen need to help jump-start them before the gauntlet.

Origen on Twitter @KoldLoL @Zanzarahlol from @OrigenBCN will assist the team in the Regional Qualifier. Zanzarah has had a fantastic year and has reached both finals and earned himself the Spring Split MVP. He is currently competing in EU Masters and will continue to do so while helping Origen.

“Having a great, in-form, jungler like Zanzarah ready to step in is crucial,” Deficio said. “I have a lot of respect for him as a player and he has shown at Origen BCN that he has the level to compete with the best.”

The 2019 LEC Regional Gauntlet begins on Friday, Sept. 13. Origen will take on Splyce in the first round at 11am CT.