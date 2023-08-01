Only 3 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during the 2023 LEC Summer Playoffs

After a hard-fought, well-played run through the 2023 LEC Summer Playoffs, G2 Esports’ League of Legends team has risen above the rest of the competition by claiming yet another trophy for its case. And during this past postseason, there were a handful of champions that took over the meta and were used by G2’s star-studded roster, as well as many other participating players.

Across the playoffs, Rell, Maokai, and Rumble were the only champions to finish with a complete 100 percent pick-ban rate, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. Maokai had the most games played among the trio and had an impressive 67 percent win rate over nine games, while Rumble was played five times with a 40 percent win rate.

Rell, on the other hand, was played five times as a support and ended with a 100 percent win rate as well. She was used in the support role by multiple teams like G2, Excel Esports, Fnatic, and Team Heretics, although Europe’s resident samurai even flexed her into the jungle twice with split results.

Each of these three champions was used alongside well-built compositions, with other champs to compliment their own individual abilities. Rell, for example, was paired up with champions like Ornn, Annie, Neeko, and Yone, who are all able to take full advantage of Rell’s arsenal of crowd control. They can combine for massive wombo combos and can burst down full five-man groups with ease.

Maokai has a whole gamut of crowd control and teamfight setup, while also being able to soak a ton of damage as a composition’s unshakeable frontliner. His ultimate ability, Nature’s Grasp, can force an enemy team to scatter from established positions, and it can also be used to chase down a fleeing team as you collapse onto them. He can even be built with AP to deal more poke damage before a teamfight or to gain more control around an objective.

Lastly, Rumble has so much teamfighting power with his massive ultimate ability aptly named the Equalizer. Combined with other powerful picks like Maokai or Rell, Rumble can fry entire teams with one single ult, especially if he can run right up and battle them in range for his Flamespitter.

We could see these champions continue to control the meta later this month when the 2023 LEC Season Finals begin on Saturday, Aug. 19.

