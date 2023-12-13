One powerful champ combo has dominated LoL Arena through opening week

It’s only been a week since League of Legends Patch 13.24 dropped onto live servers, along with the long-awaited return of the game’s ever-popular two-vs-two deathmatch mode, Arena.

There are plenty of different combinations that have come and gone in popularity in Arena, with players opting for wombo combos, unbreakable tank combos, terrifying burst champions, and more. This time around, however, two champions have taken over the game mode with a dominant win rate through a destructive opening week.

Small yordle, big damage. Image via Riot Games

Trundle and Veigar currently have the highest average finish place of any champion duo in the game for Arena mode, standing at a stalwart average place of 1.95 across the globe, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

They also finish in second place in 70.9 percent of their games and are the most-played combo in the returning League mode, making them one of the biggest priorities in draft. Funnily enough, they are hovering around the bottom of the list when it comes to the most banned duos in the mode, which suggests not many people are aware they are this strong yet.

Veigar and Trundle are one of the strongest duos in Arena because they compliment each other very well, both in terms of strengths and weaknesses. Veigar has a ton of catch potential and burst, but lacks mobility, while Trundle lacks immediate damage but has plenty of crowd control, zoning, and durability.

Trundle simply has to set up Veigar with his Ice Pillar so the evil Yordle can catch his foes with a well-placed Event Horizon cage. He can also use his ultimate ability, Subjugate, to reduce his target’s magic resistance by 40 percent, leaving them extremely vulnerable to Veigar’s powerful spells. Whether you’re a tank or a squishy carry, this League Arena combo is a huge threat that can easily take over a lobby with its synergy.