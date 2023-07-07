One LEC phenom averaged nearly 1,000 damage per minute to champions during 2023 Summer Split

In today’s League of Legends meta, AD carries have quickly risen up as one of the most important roles in the game due to their ability to take over the mid-to-late game with incredible mechanical skill and massive damage numbers.

A prime example of this absolute dominance has risen from Europe, where one of the LEC’s best players has finished the regular season with an absurd damage stat against champions.

MAD Lions’ superstar marksman Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság has finished the first nine games of the 2023 LEC Summer Split averaging a whopping 910 damage to champions per minute, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also leads the league with 37.3 percent of his team’s total damage and, surprisingly enough, he is one of nine players with an objective steal.

Carzzy has been one of the shining stars in the bottom lane and a massive reason for MAD’s run to the group stage. His efforts helped keep the organization in the fight for the next round, especially after only finishing a game over Astralis, who ended up missing groups entirely.

The 21-year-old has had to pick up the slack since his team has struggled to find consistency since they won the LEC championship last season. For example, Nisqy hasn’t been performing too well, ending the regular season with the most deaths in his role, along with a relatively low 65.5 percent kill participation. He is known as a roaming utility mid laner, but the meta hasn’t really allowed him to flourish with his usual cast of champions.

MAD will need to gather themselves before the group stage begins on Saturday, July 15, where they will be taking on Excel Esports in the first round. Excel have been one of the bigger surprises of the season so far after finishing in third place with a 5-4 record, but looking forward, MAD’s roster has plenty of experience in high-pressure situations.

About the author