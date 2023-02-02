This League bot laner has the highest win rate despite having the lowest damage in the role

League of Legends is giving increasing attention to the bot lane, making it one of the most bot-centric metas of recent years. It doesn’t matter what champion you are playing, there is going to be guaranteed action down in the bottom lane. As a result, it’s inevitable that one side or the other will get a significant lead, spiking up their overall damage output and potentially their win rate.

That said, there is one League champion that seems to go against this trend. While it has scored the highest win rate as a bot laner in Platinum and above worldwide, the champion also has the lowest average damage output out of all the bot lane champions.

According to League stats site U.GG, Seraphine has a 53.73 percent win rate but only offers an average damage of 16,647 per game. To put these numbers into perspective, the second champion with the lowest average damage is Nilah, sitting at 17,055. The second champion with the highest win rate, on the other hand, is Twitch with a 51.57 percent win rate.

Seraphine is usually played as a support champion due to her enchanter nature but is occasionally picked as an ADC when paired with other ranged supports like Senna, Sona, or Ashe. It’s not a coincidence that these three champions are also those with the highest amount of matches played as bot lane duos (according to U.GG).

These pairings make the laning phase exceptionally oppressive for the opponents since Seraphine and her partner can use their AoE spells to poke and harass consistently throughout the game. Given that these champions also heal or shield, they cannot be hard-punished early, killing most chances of shutting them down before they scale.