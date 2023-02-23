One broken LoL champ just received 20 changes in Patch 13.4

League of Legends Patch 13.4 just rolled out to the live servers today, and aside from regular balancing changes and adjustments, it brought forth 20 changes to a single champion.

Although the bug fixes section of the patch notes is typically reserved for new and complex champions that introduce new mechanics to League like Viego and Nilah, this time around the star of the show is none other than the star dragon himself. First released in 2016, Aurelion Sol has struggled to stay relevant in the meta over the years. But as Patch 13.3 came around and Aurelion Sol got a makeover, players discovered tons of bugs.

In the most recent patch notes, Aurelion Sol, who is now a heavy-scaling champion that can single-handedly wipe out the entire enemy team, got 20 changes in total. If we take into consideration that the current champion with the most bug fixes in the game is Shaco with a total of 55 bug fixes over the years, it can safely be said that Aurelion Sol has set a new record for being the champion with the most changes in a single patch.

A few of the changes include Breath of Light no longer being able to be spam tapped, SFX updates for champ select, and a global chat message when Aurelion Sol is able to cast The Skies Descend. You can find the full list of changes here.

While some champions can wait months and even years to receive such quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, Aurelion Sol is one of the lucky ones as players won’t have to deal with glaring issues that might cost them a game.