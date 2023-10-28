NRG make LCS history with dominant win at Worlds 2023

In one of the more unexpected outcomes of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship so far, the LCS has made it to the knockout stage after a lopsided victory vs. Europe’s G2 Esports. It was a momentous occasion for North American fans, who also saw history made on the Summoner’s Rift.

For the first time since TSM back at Worlds 2014, another team has finally broken into the knockout stage at the tournament that isn’t named Cloud9. Almost a decade has passed since NA has seen another organization become the hope of the region at the biggest League event of the year, but now, NRG will represent North America in the toughest portion of Worlds yet.

Over the last nine years, the LCS has only made it to the knockout stage at Worlds four times. In each instance, C9 has remained as the only NA representative and earned the title of North America’s last hope as a result. But this year, the team was swiftly eliminated from Worlds after winning one game and losing to LNG Esports, T1, and Fnatic.

NRG, on the other hand, is a new organization that just joined the league as a franchised team after acquiring Counter Logic Gaming this past April. The team has participated in the LCS in the past, but after taking over one of the longest-standing orgs in the region, the players had plenty of work to do to help build the brand’s reputation among the NA faithful.

With incredible play from the former CLG core and good fan engagement, NRG has won over the LCS fans and has now taken down Europe’s top seed in their bid for a deep run at Worlds. The roster will now have to wait for their quarterfinal draw after the final day of the Swiss stage ends on Sunday, Oct. 29.

About the author