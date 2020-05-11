New Twitch Prime loot now available for League of Legends

Every month, Twitch Prime users can receive loot from three of Riot Games’ titles: League of Legends, TFT, and Legends of Runeterra. This month’s loot is available today, granting players a Random Skin Permanent Token for League.

Once the reward is claimed, players can log in to their League client account and open the Skin Permanent Token in the “loot” tab. All content delivered to your game is yours to keep, subject to any League rules or policies that apply to the content.

A new @LeagueOfLegends Mystery Skin Permanent is now available to claim, FREE with your Amazon Prime membership via #twitchprime. #LoL #leagueoflegends



Claim here https://t.co/aUxokAtEjA pic.twitter.com/orm4RVICXL — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) May 11, 2020

Players can only claim the loot for one account and once per month. Not everyone can claim the loot, however. Accounts in servers from Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore/Malaysia, Taiwan, and all servers in China are excluded from the promotion.

If you don’t have a League account yet, you can start off with a new skin by signing up. And if you don’t own a Twitch Prime account yet, you can receive the loot through the free 30-day Prime trial.

You can also claim a random Little Legend for TFT and unlock the Twitch Prime Capsule: One Champion Wildcard, Epic Wildcard, Rare Wildcard, and Expedition Draft for Legends of Runeterra.