New PCS dark horse has LoL fans calling for a Flash Wolves reunion

The year is coming to a close, but one professional League of Legends team still has some offseason moves to announce, including the addition of a couple of well-known superstars.

The CTBC Flying Oysters has signed experienced support Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh and veteran jungler Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan to its starting lineup, adding them to a formidable squad that also features former Golden Guardians mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo.

Will this team contend on the international stage next year? Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games via ESPAT

SwordArt and Karsa became popular names in the League community during their extensive time with former LMS powerhouse Flash Wolves, where they won two regional championships and even went to two Mid-Season Invitationals and three World Championships as teammates. Their best placements at those tournaments were a top-four finish at MSI 2017 and a quarterfinals appearance at Worlds 2015.

Karsa eventually left the Wolves to join the LPL at the end of 2017, where he has remained for the rest of his career so far while joining top organizations such as Royal Never Give Up, Top Esports, Victory Five, and Weibo Gaming. He eventually won MSI with RNG in 2018 but was also eliminated at Worlds 2020 by SwordArt and a dark horse Suning Gaming roster in a year where Top Esports was a heavy favorite.

SwordArt, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down career since his departure, going from a finals appearance at Worlds with Suning Gaming to missing multiple international events with TSM, Weibo Gaming, Anyone’s Legend, and Ultra Prime. Between him and Karsa, he has seen the most hardships over the past few seasons, but now, they are together again—and even have some fans wishing for a Flash Wolves reunion in the PCS.

Granted, a true reunion will probably never happen since both mid laner Maple and AD carry Betty are playing for one of the team’s rivals, PSG Talon. PSG have dominated the PCS by winning five of the last six championships, but the Flying Oysters could become a sudden challenger to their throne by bringing back two of the region’s most iconic players.