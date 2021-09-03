New League of Legends mystery skin shard available via Prime Gaming today

League of Legends gamers can kick off September the right way by scoring themselves a new skin courtesy of Prime Gaming.

As part of the collaboration, Prime Gaming customers can redeem themselves a free mystery skin shard for use in League of Legends today, and if you missed the previous two, you can grab them before they’re gone as well. Mystery skin shard 24 launched today, but there are 12 more coming over the next several months, concluding with the drop on Jan. 10.

⚠️ We'd never send you back to spawn empty handed 😉



Collect @LeagueOfLegends mystery skin shards #1-3 here

👉 https://t.co/tXM9kaOz6X pic.twitter.com/VGxpaEcNIV — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) September 2, 2021

Activating a mystery skin shard will do what the name implies and gift the League player a mystery skin to add to their collection. If you haven’t redeemed one of these before the process for doing so is quite simple.

Navigate to the Prime Gaming website, select the ‘Claim Now’ button that can be seen on the rewards screen. Next, you’ll need to make sure your Prime Gaming account is linked to your Riot Games account so the shard can be deposited directly into your inventory. After claiming, log into League and you should find the item ready for use.

Following today’s drop, the next skin shard will be made available in a week’s time on Sept. 10.