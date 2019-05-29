New League of Legends lore update reveals the truth of Noxus

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

This week’s League of Legends lore update travels to Noxus, revealing the true natures of the empire through its secretive cabal, the Black Rose, and its leader LeBlanc.

Titled “Thrones of the Black Rose,” today’s short story follows the perspective of what is seemingly a young man named Hadrion as he leads his cousin, Brannin Granth through the Immortal Bastion, the secretive, ancient fortress of Noxus. The two make their way through the fortress, seeking the leader of the Black Rose, the mysterious Noxian cabal, and vengeance against the region’s newest leader.

moobeat on Twitter 9.11: Lore Update https://t.co/F4mfomf08R

As the pair journeys through the fortress, readers learn about the disdain many Noxians have for Grand General Swain. The Black Rose, although compliant with Noxus leaders in the past, now sees Swain as a usurper and plots his demise.

The two eventually come upon the “truth” of Noxus: a well of souls, an ancient city filled with thousands of defaced statues. In the depths of the chasm stands Sion, a lifeless monster who once served as a Noxian general.

Hadrion then reveals his own true identity—or rather, her true identity as LeBlanc. She pulls back a veil covering a body, that of the real Hadrion. Half a dozen LeBlanc clones then appear as Granth falls to his knees, pledging his loyalty to the Black Rose. LeBlanc marks him with a sigil above his head and vows to take down Swain.

Related: Riot releases Mordekaiser’s Champion Spotlight, reveals skin redesigns

Additionally, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, and Sion received updates to their biographies to reflect today’s new take on the Noxian Empire.