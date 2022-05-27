MSI 2022: Knockout stage scores, standings, and results

Keep up to date with the latest scores, standings, and results.

The final stage of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational is here.

The 11 League of Legends teams competing at this event have been whittled down to just four over the past month. The major regions have dominated the competition leading up to the knockout stage, finishing the rumble stage with a devastating 33-3 record.

In the Bexco Exhibition Hall in Busan, South Korea, the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up, the LCK’s T1, the LEC’s G2 Esports, and the LCS’ Evil Geniuses will compete for the right to call themselves the MSI champions over the weekend. But only one team will hoist the cup on Sunday, May 29.

Here are the live scores, standings, and results for the knockout stage at MSI 2022.

Knockout stage

Semifinals

Friday, May 27

RNG 0 EG 0

Saturday, May 28

T1 0 G2 0

Finals

Sunday, May 29