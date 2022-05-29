MSI 2022 breaks record with 2.1 million viewers, becomes fourth most-viewed League tournament

Over two million people watched Royal Never Give Up become the first team in League of Legends history to win three Mid-Seasonal Invitational titles earlier today. Apart from being a thriller, the match also broke viewership records compared to past iterations of the MSI.

In today’s finals, 2,194,104 viewers tuned in to watch the bout between the two juggernauts, according to Esports Charts. The figure of 2.1 million viewers comfortably beats the former all-time record for MSI viewers, with 1.8 million fans watching the MSI 2021.

The number of viewers for today’s match also vastly surpassed the former record for this year’s MSI. At the time, 1.4 million fans tuned into the match between T1 and G2 Esports, when the two faced off in the semifinals yesterday.

The data from Esports Charts takes into account broadcast figures from official streams featuring languages like Korean, English, Vietnamese, and Chinese. Twitch, YouTube, and Afreeca TV were some platforms where League followers tuned in to catch the intense MSI action this year.



League of Legends is one of the most successful esports titles in the world, and fans have been watching international teams battle against each other in the Rift for the past 10 years. The highest viewership of this game came in the 2021 World Championship, where 4.1 million tuned to watch EDG getting crowned as the best team across the globe last year. This year’s MSI also comes at fourth in terms of all-time viewership of a League tournament, behind Worlds 2021, 2019, and 2020.