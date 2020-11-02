MrBeast confirms Beast Gaming League of Legends team is “happening”

The content creator said the team won't be created until at least after the upcoming season, however.

Just days after tweeting about how he wants to eventually own his own League of Legends team, massive content creator Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has revealed he might already have something in the works.

On a recent 24-hour stream where he was signing merch for fans, MrBeast answered questions from the chat, including one asking if he was still going through with the plan to own a League team, to which he instantly said yes.

“Oh yeah, not even thinking, it’s happening,” MrBeast said. “Just give me a little bit of time. We have so much going on with this channel, the side channel, and all of the other companies…so definitely not this season or the Summer Split either. But we are definitely going to have a Beast Gaming League of Legends team—100 percent.”

This is a big step up from his previous comments, but he likely just didn’t want to have a whole Twitter thread dedicated to trying to explain his plans since he was vague about specifics on camera too.

“I definitely want [a League team],” he said. “I don’t want to say too much of what I have planned…I spend so much time watching, so I was just like ‘I might as well be watching one of my teams.’”

Naw but can you take a year off when I make my team? Like go on a long vacation or something 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

Since his initial post, industry voices ranging from TSM to Fnatic’s CEO Sam Matthews have reached out and expressed interest in collaborating with the creator who has amassed nearly 46 million subscribers on just his main YouTube channel.